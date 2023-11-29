For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Washington Capitals and the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Anthony Mantha a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Mantha stats and insights

  • Mantha has scored in two of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Kings.
  • Mantha has zero points on the power play.
  • Mantha averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 45 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Mantha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:36 Away L 2-1
11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:32 Home L 5-0
11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:04 Home W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:32 Home W 4-3
11/8/2023 Panthers 2 2 0 12:58 Home L 4-3 OT
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:41 Home W 2-1
11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:46 Home L 3-0
10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:34 Home W 3-1
10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:54 Home W 3-2 SO
10/25/2023 Devils 2 1 1 13:18 Away W 6-4

Capitals vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

