The Norfolk State Spartans (4-3) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the William & Mary Tribe (3-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 142.5 in the matchup.

William & Mary vs. Norfolk State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Norfolk State -3.5 142.5

Tribe Betting Records & Stats

William & Mary has combined with its opponents to score more than 142.5 points in four of six games this season.

William & Mary has a 151.3-point average over/under in its outings this season, 8.8 more points than this game's point total.

William & Mary has gone 3-3-0 ATS this season.

William & Mary has been underdogs in three games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Tribe have not won as an underdog of +140 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

William & Mary has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

William & Mary vs. Norfolk State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Norfolk State 2 50% 74.3 154 68.4 140 141.3 William & Mary 4 66.7% 79.7 154 71.6 140 143.5

Additional William & Mary Insights & Trends

The Tribe put up 11.3 more points per game (79.7) than the Spartans give up (68.4).

William & Mary has put together a 3-2 ATS record and a 3-3 overall record in games it scores more than 68.4 points.

William & Mary vs. Norfolk State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Norfolk State 2-2-0 0-1 2-2-0 William & Mary 3-3-0 1-1 4-2-0

William & Mary vs. Norfolk State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Norfolk State William & Mary 10-2 Home Record 11-5 6-8 Away Record 1-14 4-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-11-0 82 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.2 4-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

