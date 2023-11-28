Tuesday's contest between the William & Mary Tribe (3-4) and the Norfolk State Spartans (4-3) at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall has a projected final score of 78-71 based on our computer prediction, with William & Mary taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 28.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Norfolk State vs. William & Mary Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Norfolk State vs. William & Mary Score Prediction

Prediction: William & Mary 78, Norfolk State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Norfolk State vs. William & Mary

Computer Predicted Spread: William & Mary (-7.2)

William & Mary (-7.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.4

Norfolk State's record against the spread this season is 2-2-0, while William & Mary's is 3-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Spartans are 2-2-0 and the Tribe are 4-2-0.

Norfolk State Performance Insights

The Spartans average 74.3 points per game (201st in college basketball) while giving up 68.4 per outing (133rd in college basketball). They have a +41 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The 32.6 rebounds per game Norfolk State averages rank 214th in college basketball, and are 1.9 more than the 30.7 its opponents collect per outing.

Norfolk State connects on 6.3 three-pointers per game (261st in college basketball) at a 29.9% rate (277th in college basketball), compared to the 8.4 per outing its opponents make while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc.

The Spartans rank 212th in college basketball with 92.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 109th in college basketball defensively with 85.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Norfolk State wins the turnover battle by 5.6 per game, committing 11.1 (126th in college basketball) while its opponents average 16.7.

