Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in James City County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in James City County, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
James City County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Walsingham Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maggie L. Walker Governor's School at Jamestown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
