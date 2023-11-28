Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hampton County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Hampton County, Virginia, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Hampton County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gloucester High School at Kecoughtan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Hampton, VA
- Conference: Peninsula
- How to Stream: Watch Here
