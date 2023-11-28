Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Frederick County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Frederick County, Virginia has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Frederick County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Skyline High School at Sherando High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Stephens City, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
