Two struggling teams square off when the Detroit Pistons (2-14) host the Washington Wizards (2-14) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Pistons are 3.5-point favorites as they look to break a 13-game losing streak against the Wizards, losers of nine straight. The over/under in the matchup is set at 234.5.

Wizards vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and MNMT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pistons -3.5 234.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has played 10 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 234.5 points.

Washington's games this year have had a 240.6-point total on average, 6.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Washington's ATS record is 7-9-0 this season.

The Wizards have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win one time (7.1%) in those games.

Washington has not won as an underdog of +135 or more on the moneyline this season in 13 games with those odds or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Washington has a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Wizards vs Pistons Additional Info

Wizards vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pistons 6 37.5% 109.8 225.3 117.2 242.3 222.5 Wizards 10 62.5% 115.5 225.3 125.1 242.3 236.8

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington has gone 1-9 over its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

Five of the Wizards' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Washington has been better against the spread on the road (6-3-0) than at home (1-6-0) this season.

The Wizards' 115.5 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 117.2 the Pistons allow to opponents.

Washington has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 1-5 overall record in games it scores more than 117.2 points.

Wizards vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Wizards and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 7-9 5-8 10-6 Pistons 7-9 0-0 10-6

Wizards vs. Pistons Point Insights

Wizards Pistons 115.5 Points Scored (PG) 109.8 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 3-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 1-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 125.1 Points Allowed (PG) 117.2 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 1-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-1 1-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-5

