Tom Wilson and the Washington Capitals will meet the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. Looking to bet on Wilson's props versus the Sharks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Tom Wilson vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Wilson Season Stats Insights

Wilson has averaged 18:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

In four of 17 games this season, Wilson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In eight of 17 games this year, Wilson has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Wilson has an assist in four of 17 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Wilson's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

Wilson has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Wilson Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (4.1 per game) in the league.

The team's -53 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 17 Games 3 9 Points 2 4 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

