The Marshall Thundering Herd versus the Wright State Raiders is the only game on Monday's college basketball slate that features a Sun Belt team in action.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Sun Belt Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Marshall Thundering Herd at Wright State Raiders 7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 27 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Sun Belt games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!