Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stafford County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Stafford County, Virginia has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Stafford County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eastern View High School at Brooke Point High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Stafford, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brentsville District High School at North Stafford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Stafford, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
