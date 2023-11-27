Can we anticipate Sonny Milano scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals face off with the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Sonny Milano score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Milano stats and insights

  • In three of 16 games this season, Milano has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Milano has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 17.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 87 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 20.9 blocked shots per game.

Milano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:19 Home L 5-0
11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:06 Home W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 12:11 Home W 4-3
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 12:43 Home W 3-0
11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:26 Away W 4-1
11/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 11:40 Away W 4-2
11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:23 Home L 4-3 OT
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:28 Home W 2-1
11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 3-0
10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 3-2 SO

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

