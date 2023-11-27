Will Sonny Milano Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 27?
Can we anticipate Sonny Milano scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals face off with the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Sonny Milano score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Milano stats and insights
- In three of 16 games this season, Milano has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Milano has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 17.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 87 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 20.9 blocked shots per game.
Milano recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:19
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|12:11
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|12:43
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|11:40
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|11:28
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:49
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
Capitals vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
