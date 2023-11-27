The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest against the San Jose Sharks is slated for Monday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Aube-Kubel stats and insights

Aube-Kubel has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

Aube-Kubel has zero points on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 87 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 20.9 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

