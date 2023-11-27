Will Nick Jensen Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 27?
Will Nick Jensen light the lamp when the Washington Capitals play the San Jose Sharks on Monday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Nick Jensen score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Jensen stats and insights
- Jensen is yet to score through 17 games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Sharks this season in one game (two shots).
- Jensen has no points on the power play.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have conceded 87 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 20.9 blocked shots per game.
Jensen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:24
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:54
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:56
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:15
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|24:37
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|24:34
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|23:53
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:58
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:39
|Home
|W 3-1
Capitals vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
