Can we anticipate Nic Dowd scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals face off with the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Dowd stats and insights

  • In one of eight games this season, Dowd scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.
  • Dowd has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 20.9 blocked shots per game.

Dowd recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:35 Home L 5-0
11/22/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:41 Home W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:36 Home W 4-3
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:42 Home W 3-0
11/11/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 16:28 Away W 4-1
11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:15 Away W 4-2
10/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 3-2 SO
10/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:59 Home L 4-0

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

