Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lancaster County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Lancaster County, Virginia today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lancaster County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lancaster High School at Mathews High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Mathews, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
River Ridge High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Lancaster, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.