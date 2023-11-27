John Carlson will be among those on the ice Monday when his Washington Capitals face the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Considering a bet on Carlson in the Capitals-Sharks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

John Carlson vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Carlson Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Carlson has averaged 26:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Carlson has a goal in one of his 17 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In nine of 17 games this season, Carlson has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Carlson has had an assist in a game eight times this year over 17 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Carlson hits the over on his points over/under is 65.4%, based on the odds.

Carlson has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Carlson Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (4.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-53) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 17 Games 1 11 Points 2 1 Goals 0 10 Assists 2

