Will Joel Edmundson Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 27?
On Monday at 10:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals square off with the San Jose Sharks. Is Joel Edmundson going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Joel Edmundson score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Edmundson 2022-23 stats and insights
- Edmundson scored in two of 61 games last season, but only one goal each time.
- Edmundson produced zero points on the power play last season.
- Edmundson's shooting percentage last season was 2.9%. He averaged 1.0 shots per game.
Sharks 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Sharks conceded 315 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 30th in NHL play.
- The Sharks shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 22.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
