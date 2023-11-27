On Monday at 10:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals go head to head against the San Jose Sharks. Is Hendrix Lapierre going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Hendrix Lapierre score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550

Lapierre stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Lapierre scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.

Lapierre has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 87 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 20.9 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

