Will Hendrix Lapierre Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 27?
On Monday at 10:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals go head to head against the San Jose Sharks. Is Hendrix Lapierre going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Hendrix Lapierre score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Lapierre stats and insights
- In one of six games this season, Lapierre scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.
- Lapierre has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have conceded 87 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 20.9 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
