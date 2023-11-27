Hampton vs. UMBC November 27 Tickets & Start Time
The UMBC Retrievers (0-2) play the Hampton Pirates (1-2) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Hampton Convocation Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Hampton vs. UMBC Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, November 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Hampton Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hampton Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Nesbitt: 15.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Russell Dean: 13.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyrese Mullen: 7.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marquis Godwin: 12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Raymond Bethea Jr.: 6.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UMBC Top Players (2022-23)
- Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jacob Boonyasith: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tra'Von Fagan: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Colton Lawrence: 12.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Craig Beaudion: 8.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hampton vs. UMBC Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Hampton Rank
|Hampton AVG
|UMBC AVG
|UMBC Rank
|272nd
|68.2
|Points Scored
|74.3
|115th
|344th
|77.5
|Points Allowed
|72.8
|261st
|294th
|29.7
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|204th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|8.0
|104th
|346th
|10.4
|Assists
|14.3
|88th
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|9.5
|15th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.