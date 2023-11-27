Monday's game between the UMBC Retrievers (3-4) and Hampton Pirates (2-4) going head-to-head at Hampton Convocation Center has a projected final score of 82-78 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Retrievers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 27.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Hampton vs. UMBC Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Hampton, Virginia

Hampton, Virginia Venue: Hampton Convocation Center

Hampton vs. UMBC Score Prediction

Prediction: UMBC 82, Hampton 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Hampton vs. UMBC

Computer Predicted Spread: UMBC (-4.8)

UMBC (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 159.9

Hampton's record against the spread so far this season is 2-3-0, and UMBC's is 3-3-0. The Pirates have a 3-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Retrievers have a record of 5-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Hampton Performance Insights

The Pirates score 77.2 points per game (149th in college basketball) and give up 78.2 (310th in college basketball) for a -6 scoring differential overall.

Hampton is 298th in the country at 30.0 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.0 its opponents average.

Hampton makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (110th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.0. It shoots 33.1% from deep while its opponents hit 30.6% from long range.

The Pirates rank 191st in college basketball with 94.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 287th in college basketball defensively with 95.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Hampton loses the turnover battle by 3.2 per game, committing 15.7 (349th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.5.

