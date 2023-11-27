The UMBC Retrievers (3-4) will try to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Hampton Pirates (2-4) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Hampton vs. UMBC Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia
  • TV: FloHoops

Hampton Stats Insights

  • This season, the Pirates have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Retrievers' opponents have hit.
  • Hampton is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Pirates are the 296th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Retrievers sit at 107th.
  • The Pirates put up 77.2 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 81.6 the Retrievers give up.
  • When Hampton scores more than 81.6 points, it is 2-0.

Hampton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Hampton played better when playing at home last year, scoring 69.8 points per game, compared to 65.9 per game when playing on the road.
  • Defensively the Pirates played better in home games last year, ceding 71.3 points per game, compared to 81.1 on the road.
  • Hampton averaged 5.9 threes per game with a 30.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.5 fewer threes and 3.3% points worse than it averaged away from home (7.4, 33.9%).

Hampton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Kent State L 100-62 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/18/2023 FGCU W 92-85 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/20/2023 San Jose State L 71-52 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/27/2023 UMBC - Hampton Convocation Center
12/1/2023 @ Maryland-Eastern Shore - Hytche Athletic Center
12/11/2023 Mary Baldwin - Hampton Convocation Center

