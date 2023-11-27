How to Watch Hampton vs. UMBC on TV or Live Stream - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The UMBC Retrievers (3-4) will try to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Hampton Pirates (2-4) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Hampton vs. UMBC Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other CAA Games
Hampton Stats Insights
- This season, the Pirates have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Retrievers' opponents have hit.
- Hampton is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Pirates are the 296th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Retrievers sit at 107th.
- The Pirates put up 77.2 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 81.6 the Retrievers give up.
- When Hampton scores more than 81.6 points, it is 2-0.
Hampton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Hampton played better when playing at home last year, scoring 69.8 points per game, compared to 65.9 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Pirates played better in home games last year, ceding 71.3 points per game, compared to 81.1 on the road.
- Hampton averaged 5.9 threes per game with a 30.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.5 fewer threes and 3.3% points worse than it averaged away from home (7.4, 33.9%).
Hampton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Kent State
|L 100-62
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/18/2023
|FGCU
|W 92-85
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/20/2023
|San Jose State
|L 71-52
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/27/2023
|UMBC
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Hytche Athletic Center
|12/11/2023
|Mary Baldwin
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
