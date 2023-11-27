Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Galax County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Galax County, Virginia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Galax County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alleghany High School at Galax High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Galax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
