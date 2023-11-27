The Washington Capitals, Evgeny Kuznetsov included, will play the San Jose Sharks on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Kuznetsov intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Kuznetsov has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 19:04 on the ice per game.

Kuznetsov has a goal in two of the 15 games he's played on the year, with multiple goals in one of them.

In six of 15 games this season, Kuznetsov has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In four of 15 games this year, Kuznetsov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 61.7% that Kuznetsov hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kuznetsov has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-53) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 15 Games 3 8 Points 2 3 Goals 2 5 Assists 0

