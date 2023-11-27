Daniel Gafford NBA Player Preview vs. the Pistons - November 27
Daniel Gafford and the Washington Wizards face the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.
We're going to break down Gafford's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.
Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Pistons
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Points
|10.5
|9.6
|Rebounds
|6.5
|7.6
|Assists
|--
|1.3
|PRA
|--
|18.5
|PR
|--
|17.2
Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Pistons
- Gafford is responsible for attempting 5.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.0 per game.
- Gafford's Wizards average 105.2 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Pistons are one of the league's slowest with 102.6 possessions per contest.
- The Pistons are the 22nd-best defensive team in the league, conceding 117.2 points per game.
- The Pistons allow 41.5 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the NBA.
- The Pistons give up 24.7 assists per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.
Daniel Gafford vs. the Pistons
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/14/2023
|22
|4
|6
|4
|0
|3
|2
|3/7/2023
|25
|8
|7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|10/25/2022
|20
|9
|5
|1
|0
|2
|0
