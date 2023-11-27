Daniel Gafford and the Washington Wizards face the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 25, Gafford produced 12 points and two blocks in a 136-108 loss against the Hawks.

We're going to break down Gafford's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 10.5 9.6 Rebounds 6.5 7.6 Assists -- 1.3 PRA -- 18.5 PR -- 17.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Gafford's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Pistons

Gafford is responsible for attempting 5.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.0 per game.

Gafford's Wizards average 105.2 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Pistons are one of the league's slowest with 102.6 possessions per contest.

The Pistons are the 22nd-best defensive team in the league, conceding 117.2 points per game.

The Pistons allow 41.5 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the NBA.

The Pistons give up 24.7 assists per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Daniel Gafford vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 22 4 6 4 0 3 2 3/7/2023 25 8 7 1 0 1 1 10/25/2022 20 9 5 1 0 2 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.