Oddsmakers have listed player props for Alexander Ovechkin, Tomas Hertl and others when the Washington Capitals visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

Capitals vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Capitals vs. Sharks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

One of Washington's most productive offensive players this season is Ovechkin, who has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) and plays an average of 20:18 per game.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 vs. Sabres Nov. 22 0 0 0 4 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 18 1 0 1 2 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 14 0 0 0 3 at Islanders Nov. 11 2 0 2 5

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

John Carlson has 11 points (0.6 per game), scoring one goal and adding 10 assists.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 22 0 2 2 7 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 18 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 14 0 1 1 2 at Islanders Nov. 11 0 1 1 2

Dylan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Dylan Strome has scored eight goals and added two assists through 17 games for Washington.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 24 0 0 0 0 vs. Sabres Nov. 22 1 1 2 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 14 1 0 1 3 at Islanders Nov. 11 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Hertl has totaled four goals and 12 assists in 21 games for San Jose, good for 16 points.

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Nov. 25 0 2 2 0 vs. Canadiens Nov. 24 0 2 2 2 at Kraken Nov. 22 0 0 0 0 at Canucks Nov. 20 1 0 1 4 vs. Blues Nov. 16 0 0 0 2

Calen Addison Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Calen Addison is a leading scorer for San Jose with nine total points this season. He has scored zero goals and added nine assists in 21 games.

Addison Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Nov. 25 0 2 2 0 vs. Canadiens Nov. 24 0 1 1 1 at Kraken Nov. 22 0 0 0 1 at Canucks Nov. 20 0 1 1 2 vs. Blues Nov. 16 0 0 0 3

