Top Player Prop Bets for Capitals vs. Sharks on November 27, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Alexander Ovechkin, Tomas Hertl and others when the Washington Capitals visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.
Capitals vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Capitals vs. Sharks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
One of Washington's most productive offensive players this season is Ovechkin, who has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) and plays an average of 20:18 per game.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Islanders
|Nov. 11
|2
|0
|2
|5
John Carlson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
John Carlson has 11 points (0.6 per game), scoring one goal and adding 10 assists.
Carlson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 22
|0
|2
|2
|7
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Islanders
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
Dylan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Dylan Strome has scored eight goals and added two assists through 17 games for Washington.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 22
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Islanders
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks
Tomas Hertl Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Hertl has totaled four goals and 12 assists in 21 games for San Jose, good for 16 points.
Hertl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 25
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 24
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Canucks
|Nov. 20
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
Calen Addison Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Calen Addison is a leading scorer for San Jose with nine total points this season. He has scored zero goals and added nine assists in 21 games.
Addison Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 25
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Kraken
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Canucks
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
