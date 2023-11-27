Having taken three straight away from home, the Washington Capitals play at the San Jose Sharks on Monday, starting at 10:30 PM ET.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Capitals vs Sharks Additional Info

Capitals vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/29/2023 Capitals Sharks 3-1 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have allowed 48 total goals (2.8 per game), the third-fewest in league action.

The Capitals' 41 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Capitals are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Capitals have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that time.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 17 5 7 12 11 6 0% John Carlson 17 1 10 11 29 13 - Dylan Strome 17 8 2 10 6 14 54.5% Tom Wilson 17 4 5 9 15 16 30.8% Evgeny Kuznetsov 15 3 5 8 14 9 43.7%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks concede 4.1 goals per game (87 in total), 32nd in the league.

The Sharks have 34 goals this season (1.6 per game), 32nd in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Sharks have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Defensively, the Sharks have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) during that span.

Sharks Key Players