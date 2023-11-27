How to Watch the Capitals vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Having taken three straight away from home, the Washington Capitals play at the San Jose Sharks on Monday, starting at 10:30 PM ET.
You can watch the Capitals look to beat the Sharks on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT.
Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Capitals vs Sharks Additional Info
Capitals vs. Sharks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|Sharks
|3-1 WAS
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have allowed 48 total goals (2.8 per game), the third-fewest in league action.
- The Capitals' 41 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Capitals are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Capitals have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that time.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|17
|5
|7
|12
|11
|6
|0%
|John Carlson
|17
|1
|10
|11
|29
|13
|-
|Dylan Strome
|17
|8
|2
|10
|6
|14
|54.5%
|Tom Wilson
|17
|4
|5
|9
|15
|16
|30.8%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|15
|3
|5
|8
|14
|9
|43.7%
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks concede 4.1 goals per game (87 in total), 32nd in the league.
- The Sharks have 34 goals this season (1.6 per game), 32nd in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Sharks have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
- Defensively, the Sharks have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) during that span.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|21
|4
|12
|16
|5
|16
|58.5%
|Calen Addison
|21
|0
|9
|9
|2
|4
|-
|Fabian Zetterlund
|21
|5
|3
|8
|7
|9
|46.7%
|William Eklund
|21
|4
|4
|8
|4
|10
|27.3%
|Mike Hoffman
|20
|6
|2
|8
|5
|7
|54.5%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.