Heading into their Monday, November 27 matchup with the San Jose Sharks (4-15-2) at SAP Center at San Jose, which begins at 10:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals (10-5-2) are dealing with five players on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matthew Phillips C Questionable Lower Body Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip T.J. Oshie RW Questionable Upper Body Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Martin Fehervary D Out Lower Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mitchell Russell RW Out Undisclosed Oskar Lindblom LW Out Lower Body Jan Rutta D Out Undisclosed Logan Couture C Out Lower Body Alexander Barabanov LW Out Finger Filip Zadina RW Questionable Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT2

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals Season Insights

The Capitals' 41 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 31st in the league.

Its -7 goal differential ranks 21st in the league.

Sharks Season Insights

With 34 goals (1.6 per game), the Sharks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.

San Jose gives up 4.1 goals per game (87 total), which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -53, they are 32nd in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Capitals vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Capitals (-210) Sharks (+170) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.