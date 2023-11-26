The William & Mary Tribe (1-4) face the Florida International Panthers (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.

William & Mary Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

William & Mary vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison

The Tribe score an average of 60.8 points per game, the same as the Panthers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 60.8 points, William & Mary is 1-2.

Florida International's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.8 points.

The Panthers score 6.8 more points per game (76) than the Tribe give up (69.2).

Florida International is 2-0 when scoring more than 69.2 points.

When William & Mary gives up fewer than 76 points, it is 1-2.

The Panthers shoot 41.2% from the field, the same percentage the Tribe concede defensively.

William & Mary Leaders

Nylah Young: 22.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.3 FG%

22.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.3 FG% Bella Nascimento: 11.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

11.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Kayla Rolph: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) Cassidy Geddes: 7.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.4 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

7.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.4 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Kayla Beckwith: 3 PTS, 33.3 FG%

William & Mary Schedule