The William & Mary Tribe (1-4) face the Florida International Panthers (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

William & Mary Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

William & Mary vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison

  • The Tribe score an average of 60.8 points per game, the same as the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 60.8 points, William & Mary is 1-2.
  • Florida International's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.8 points.
  • The Panthers score 6.8 more points per game (76) than the Tribe give up (69.2).
  • Florida International is 2-0 when scoring more than 69.2 points.
  • When William & Mary gives up fewer than 76 points, it is 1-2.
  • The Panthers shoot 41.2% from the field, the same percentage the Tribe concede defensively.

William & Mary Leaders

  • Nylah Young: 22.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.3 FG%
  • Bella Nascimento: 11.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
  • Kayla Rolph: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
  • Cassidy Geddes: 7.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.4 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
  • Kayla Beckwith: 3 PTS, 33.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

William & Mary Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 George Mason L 77-72 Kaplan Arena
11/15/2023 @ Virginia L 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena
11/24/2023 Tennessee State W 63-53 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/26/2023 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/30/2023 Old Dominion - Kaplan Arena
12/3/2023 @ Navy - Navy Alumni Hall

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.