The Florida International Panthers (3-2) will face the William & Mary Tribe (1-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

William & Mary vs. Florida International Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other William & Mary Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

William & Mary Players to Watch

Mya Kone: 13.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Ajae Yoakum: 10.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Tanajah Hayes: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Courtney Prenger: 8.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Maria Torres: 4.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida International Players to Watch

Kone: 13.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Yoakum: 10.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Hayes: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Prenger: 8.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Torres: 4.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.