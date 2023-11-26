Sunday's game at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has the Florida International Panthers (3-2) matching up with the William & Mary Tribe (1-4) at 2:00 PM ET on November 26. Our computer prediction projects a 71-62 victory for Florida International, who are favored by our model.

The Tribe came out on top in their last game 63-53 against Tennessee State on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

William & Mary vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

William & Mary vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida International 71, William & Mary 62

Other CAA Predictions

William & Mary Schedule Analysis

William & Mary has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (one).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

William & Mary Leaders

Nylah Young: 22.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.3 FG%

22.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.3 FG% Bella Nascimento: 11.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

11.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Kayla Rolph: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Cassidy Geddes: 7.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.4 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

7.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.4 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Kayla Beckwith: 3.0 PTS, 33.3 FG%

William & Mary Performance Insights

The Tribe's -42 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 60.8 points per game (258th in college basketball) while allowing 69.2 per outing (263rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.