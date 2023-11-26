Sunday's game between the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) and Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) going head to head at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex has a projected final score of 76-75 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Virginia Tech, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on November 26.

The game has no line set.

Virginia Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Virginia Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 76, Florida Atlantic 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. Florida Atlantic

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia Tech (-0.8)

Virginia Tech (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 150.2

Virginia Tech is 4-2-0 against the spread, while Florida Atlantic's ATS record this season is 3-2-0. The Hokies are 4-2-0 and the Owls are 3-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies average 81.3 points per game (76th in college basketball) while allowing 65.2 per outing (80th in college basketball). They have a +97 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.1 points per game.

Virginia Tech is 274th in the country at 31 rebounds per game. That's 2.7 more than the 28.3 its opponents average.

Virginia Tech connects on 8.7 three-pointers per game (79th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 37.7% from deep while its opponents hit 35.4% from long range.

The Hokies' 109.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 15th in college basketball, and the 87.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 155th in college basketball.

Virginia Tech has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 9.2 per game (31st in college basketball play) while forcing 14 (89th in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls' +59 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.8 points per game (57th in college basketball) while allowing 71 per contest (179th in college basketball).

The 33.2 rebounds per game Florida Atlantic accumulates rank 189th in the country, 2.0 more than the 31.2 its opponents grab.

Florida Atlantic connects on 9.8 three-pointers per game (35th in college basketball), 2.8 more than its opponents.

Florida Atlantic has won the turnover battle by 3.4 per game, committing 9.4 (40th in college basketball) while forcing 12.8 (154th in college basketball).

