The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) hope to build on a four-game winning stretch when hosting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The game airs on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

The Hokies' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Owls have given up to their opponents (43.7%).

Virginia Tech is 3-1 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

The Hokies are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 151st.

The Hokies average 10.3 more points per game (81.3) than the Owls allow (71).

Virginia Tech is 3-1 when it scores more than 71 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Virginia Tech put up 77.2 points per game last season, 5.9 more than it averaged away (71.3).

At home, the Hokies gave up 65.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 75.5.

Beyond the arc, Virginia Tech sunk fewer 3-pointers away (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32%) than at home (39.3%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule