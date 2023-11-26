The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-2) take the court against the VCU Rams (3-3) as just 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET on ESPNU. The matchup's over/under is set at 137.5.

VCU vs. Penn State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 10:30 AM ET

10:30 AM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Favorite Spread Over/Under Penn State -1.5 137.5

Rams Betting Records & Stats

VCU has combined with its opponent to score more than 137.5 points only twice this season.

The average total for VCU's games this season is 129.7 points, 7.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

VCU has a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

VCU was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Rams have not won as an underdog of +110 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies VCU has a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

VCU vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Penn State 3 50% 77.5 143.8 65.2 128.5 140.3 VCU 2 33.3% 66.3 143.8 63.3 128.5 138.8

Additional VCU Insights & Trends

The Rams score an average of 66.3 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 65.2 the Nittany Lions give up.

VCU is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when it scores more than 65.2 points.

VCU vs. Penn State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Penn State 2-4-0 2-3 2-4-0 VCU 3-3-0 1-1 1-5-0

VCU vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Penn State VCU 13-4 Home Record 15-3 4-7 Away Record 8-3 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73 68.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

