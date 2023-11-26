The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-2) meet the VCU Rams (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The game will start at 10:30 AM ET and be available via ESPNU.

VCU vs. Penn State Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 10:30 AM ET

10:30 AM ET TV: ESPNU

VCU Players to Watch

Max Shulga: 15.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Zeb Jackson: 13.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Christian Fermin: 6.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.5 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.5 BLK Toibu Lawal: 9.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Jason Nelson: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Penn State Players to Watch

VCU vs. Penn State Stat Comparison

VCU Rank VCU AVG Penn State AVG Penn State Rank 307th 66.3 Points Scored 77.5 141st 51st 63.3 Points Allowed 65.2 80th 225th 32.3 Rebounds 32.2 228th 258th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 10.2 117th 197th 7.2 3pt Made 8.0 129th 206th 12.8 Assists 10.3 322nd 309th 14.2 Turnovers 11.7 162nd

