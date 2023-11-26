The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-2) play the VCU Rams (3-3) at 10:30 AM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Penn State vs. VCU matchup.

VCU vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

VCU vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Penn State Moneyline VCU Moneyline BetMGM Penn State (-2.5) 137.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Penn State (-2.5) 138.5 -128 +106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

VCU vs. Penn State Betting Trends

VCU is 3-3-0 ATS this year.

The Rams have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Penn State has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Nittany Lions have hit the over twice.

