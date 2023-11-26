Sunday's contest at Knapp Center has the Richmond Spiders (5-1) squaring off against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-3) at 12:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 73-59 victory, as our model heavily favors Richmond.

The Spiders came out on top in their most recent matchup 74-66 against Drake on Saturday.

Richmond vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Richmond vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 73, Louisiana Tech 59

Richmond Schedule Analysis

Against the Drake Bulldogs, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Spiders captured their best win of the season on November 25, a 74-66 road victory.

Richmond has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).

Richmond has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (three).

Richmond 2023-24 Best Wins

74-66 on the road over Drake (No. 80) on November 25

77-43 over Maine (No. 146) on November 24

76-44 at home over American (No. 289) on November 18

80-53 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 347) on November 15

105-44 at home over Delaware State (No. 352) on November 12

Richmond Leaders

Grace Townsend: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

10.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Maggie Doogan: 16.0 PTS, 54.4 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

16.0 PTS, 54.4 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Addie Budnik: 11.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 43.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

11.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 43.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Katie Hill: 5.8 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

5.8 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Siobhan Ryan: 9.3 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 52.2 3PT% (12-for-23)

Richmond Performance Insights

The Spiders outscore opponents by 22 points per game (scoring 77.5 points per game to rank 63rd in college basketball while giving up 55.5 per outing to rank 57th in college basketball) and have a +132 scoring differential overall.

