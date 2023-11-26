The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Drexel Dragons (3-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Chartway Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. Drexel Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Old Dominion Stats Insights

  • The Monarchs shot 41.8% from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 42.5% the Dragons allowed to opponents.
  • Old Dominion had a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Monarchs were the 40th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Dragons finished 156th.
  • Last year, the Monarchs scored 66.9 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 62.4 the Dragons allowed.
  • When Old Dominion put up more than 62.4 points last season, it went 17-6.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Old Dominion averaged 67.9 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 66.9 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Monarchs surrendered 62.9 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 69.3.
  • Old Dominion made 5.3 treys per game with a 30.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 2.2% points worse than it averaged in road games (5.5, 32.6%).

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Ball State L 73-68 John E. Worthen Arena
11/13/2023 @ Arkansas L 86-77 Bud Walton Arena
11/22/2023 Princeton L 76-56 Chartway Arena
11/26/2023 Drexel - Chartway Arena
11/29/2023 Radford - Chartway Arena
12/2/2023 @ Northeastern - Matthews Arena

