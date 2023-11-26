How to Watch Old Dominion vs. Drexel on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Drexel Dragons (3-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Chartway Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Old Dominion vs. Drexel Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Old Dominion Stats Insights
- The Monarchs shot 41.8% from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 42.5% the Dragons allowed to opponents.
- Old Dominion had a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Monarchs were the 40th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Dragons finished 156th.
- Last year, the Monarchs scored 66.9 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 62.4 the Dragons allowed.
- When Old Dominion put up more than 62.4 points last season, it went 17-6.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Old Dominion averaged 67.9 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 66.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Monarchs surrendered 62.9 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 69.3.
- Old Dominion made 5.3 treys per game with a 30.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 2.2% points worse than it averaged in road games (5.5, 32.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Ball State
|L 73-68
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 86-77
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/22/2023
|Princeton
|L 76-56
|Chartway Arena
|11/26/2023
|Drexel
|-
|Chartway Arena
|11/29/2023
|Radford
|-
|Chartway Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Northeastern
|-
|Matthews Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.