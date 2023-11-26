MEAC squads are on Sunday's college basketball schedule for five games, including the Norfolk State Spartans taking on the Colgate Raiders.

MEAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Norfolk State Spartans vs. Colgate Raiders 11:00 AM ET, Sunday, November 26 - George Mason Patriots at Coppin State Eagles 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Carolina Central Eagles at Duke Blue Devils 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 - UMBC Retrievers at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 - Manhattan Jaspers at Howard Bison 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 -

