The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-1) play the Longwood Lancers (1-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. The game will begin at 3:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Longwood vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Information

Longwood Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Wilkins: 13.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Walyn Napper: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK DeShaun Wade: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Zac Watson: 7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Michael Christmas: 7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Bethune-Cookman Top Players (2022-23)

Marcus Garrett: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Kevin Davis: 11.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Zion Harmon: 13.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Damani McEntire: 2.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

2.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Joe French: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Longwood vs. Bethune-Cookman Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Longwood Rank Longwood AVG Bethune-Cookman AVG Bethune-Cookman Rank 139th 73.2 Points Scored 67.9 274th 64th 66.2 Points Allowed 75.0 311th 147th 32.2 Rebounds 29.3 303rd 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.2 211th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 6.8 237th 230th 12.4 Assists 11.3 313th 122nd 11.3 Turnovers 12.1 212th

