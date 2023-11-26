Sunday's game between the Longwood Lancers (5-1) and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-3) at Joan Perry Brock Center has a projected final score of 82-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Longwood, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 3:30 PM ET on November 26.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Longwood vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Farmville, Virginia

Farmville, Virginia Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Longwood vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction

Prediction: Longwood 82, Bethune-Cookman 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Longwood vs. Bethune-Cookman

Computer Predicted Spread: Longwood (-16.9)

Longwood (-16.9) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Longwood is 3-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Bethune-Cookman's 1-3-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Lancers are 5-0-0 and the Wildcats are 2-2-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Longwood Performance Insights

The Lancers average 80.7 points per game (87th in college basketball) while allowing 66.2 per contest (94th in college basketball). They have a +87 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.5 points per game.

Longwood comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 11.1 boards. It is recording 38.8 rebounds per game (31st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.7 per contest.

Longwood knocks down 6 three-pointers per game (281st in college basketball) at a 30.3% rate (267th in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 per outing its opponents make while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc.

The Lancers score 99.9 points per 100 possessions (92nd in college basketball), while giving up 82 points per 100 possessions (60th in college basketball).

Longwood has committed 10.5 turnovers per game (91st in college basketball action), 2.7 fewer than the 13.2 it forces on average (127th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.