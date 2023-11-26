How to Watch Longwood vs. Bethune-Cookman on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Longwood Lancers (5-1) will host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-3) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Longwood vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Longwood Stats Insights
- This season, the Lancers have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Longwood shoots better than 42.5% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Lancers are the 31st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 94th.
- The Lancers average 11.2 more points per game (80.7) than the Wildcats give up (69.5).
- Longwood is 5-0 when scoring more than 69.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Longwood Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Longwood performed better when playing at home last year, putting up 80.7 points per game, compared to 66.4 per game in away games.
- In home games, the Lancers surrendered 0.1 fewer points per game (65.7) than when playing on the road (65.8).
- At home, Longwood drained 0.8 more threes per game (8.1) than away from home (7.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to away from home (35.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Longwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 73-66
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/24/2023
|Delaware State
|W 84-82
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/25/2023
|Lamar
|W 83-72
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/26/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/30/2023
|Newport News
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Morgan State
|-
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.