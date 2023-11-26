The Liberty Lady Flames (2-4) will attempt to break a three-game road losing skid at the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET.

Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Liberty vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison

  • The Flames score an average of 63.0 points per game, 12.4 more points than the 50.6 the Crimson Tide allow.
  • Liberty has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 50.6 points.
  • Alabama has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.0 points.
  • The 75.1 points per game the Crimson Tide average are only 3.1 more points than the Flames give up (72.0).
  • Alabama is 4-0 when scoring more than 72.0 points.
  • Liberty has a 1-3 record when allowing fewer than 75.1 points.
  • This year the Crimson Tide are shooting 45.6% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Flames give up.
  • The Flames shoot 41.6% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Crimson Tide concede.

Liberty Leaders

  • Bella Smuda: 12.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.8 BLK, 49.0 FG%
  • Emma Hess: 13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)
  • Jordan Hodges: 7.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.1 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
  • Asia Boone: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 28.2 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
  • Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 6.5 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

Liberty Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ N.C. A&T L 56-47 Corbett Sports Center
11/24/2023 Gonzaga L 102-59 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/25/2023 Louisville L 72-63 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/26/2023 Alabama - Leonard E. Merrell Center
12/1/2023 JMU - Liberty Arena
12/4/2023 Towson - Liberty Arena

