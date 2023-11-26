How to Watch the Liberty vs. Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Liberty Lady Flames (2-4) will attempt to break a three-game road losing skid at the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET.
Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Liberty vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison
- The Flames score an average of 63.0 points per game, 12.4 more points than the 50.6 the Crimson Tide allow.
- Liberty has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 50.6 points.
- Alabama has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.0 points.
- The 75.1 points per game the Crimson Tide average are only 3.1 more points than the Flames give up (72.0).
- Alabama is 4-0 when scoring more than 72.0 points.
- Liberty has a 1-3 record when allowing fewer than 75.1 points.
- This year the Crimson Tide are shooting 45.6% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Flames give up.
- The Flames shoot 41.6% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Crimson Tide concede.
Liberty Leaders
- Bella Smuda: 12.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.8 BLK, 49.0 FG%
- Emma Hess: 13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)
- Jordan Hodges: 7.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.1 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
- Asia Boone: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 28.2 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
- Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 6.5 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
Liberty Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ N.C. A&T
|L 56-47
|Corbett Sports Center
|11/24/2023
|Gonzaga
|L 102-59
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/25/2023
|Louisville
|L 72-63
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/26/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|12/1/2023
|JMU
|-
|Liberty Arena
|12/4/2023
|Towson
|-
|Liberty Arena
