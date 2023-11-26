The Liberty Lady Flames (2-4) will attempt to break a three-game road losing skid at the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET.

Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas TV: ESPN+

Liberty vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Flames score an average of 63.0 points per game, 12.4 more points than the 50.6 the Crimson Tide allow.

Liberty has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 50.6 points.

Alabama has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.0 points.

The 75.1 points per game the Crimson Tide average are only 3.1 more points than the Flames give up (72.0).

Alabama is 4-0 when scoring more than 72.0 points.

Liberty has a 1-3 record when allowing fewer than 75.1 points.

This year the Crimson Tide are shooting 45.6% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Flames give up.

The Flames shoot 41.6% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Crimson Tide concede.

Liberty Leaders

Bella Smuda: 12.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.8 BLK, 49.0 FG%

12.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.8 BLK, 49.0 FG% Emma Hess: 13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Jordan Hodges: 7.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.1 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

7.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.1 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Asia Boone: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 28.2 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 28.2 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 6.5 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

