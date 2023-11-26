The George Mason Patriots (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Coppin State Eagles (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Physical Education Complex. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

George Mason Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN+

George Mason vs. Coppin State Scoring Comparison

The Patriots' 78.7 points per game are 15.9 more points than the 62.8 the Eagles allow.

George Mason is 5-0 when it scores more than 62.8 points.

Coppin State has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.7 points.

The 61.8 points per game the Eagles score are just .

When Coppin State scores more than 61.8 points, it is 2-1.

When George Mason allows fewer than 61.8 points, it is 2-0.

The Eagles shoot 36.4% from the field, 2.0% lower than the Patriots concede defensively.

George Mason Leaders

Sonia Smith: 13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Ta'Viyanna Habib: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20) Nekhu Mitchell: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.9 FG%

6.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.9 FG% Kennedy Harris: 11.0 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

11.0 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Zahirah Walton: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

George Mason Schedule