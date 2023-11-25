Bookmakers have set player props for Trae Young, Kyle Kuzma and others when the Atlanta Hawks visit the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

MNMT and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs Hawks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: -114)

The 23.5-point over/under for Kuzma on Saturday is 0.1 lower than his scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 5.8 -- is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Kuzma averages 4.3 assists, 1.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Kuzma's 2.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Saturday over/under.

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -102)

The 23.5 point total set for Jordan Poole on Saturday is 5.8 more than his scoring average on the season (17.7).

His per-game rebound average of 2.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (2.5).

Poole's season-long assist average -- 3.6 per game -- is 0.9 assists lower than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).

Poole has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +132) 10.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -114)

The 26 points Young has scored per game this season is 0.5 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (26.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 2.6 -- is 0.9 less than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (3.5).

Young has averaged 10.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Saturday's assist over/under (10.5).

Young has averaged 2.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -102)

The 21.6 points Dejounte Murray scores per game are 1.1 more than his over/under on Saturday (20.5).

He collects 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet on Saturday.

Murray has averaged 5.6 assists this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet on Saturday.

He has hit 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.9 more than his prop bet total on Saturday (1.5).

