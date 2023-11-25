The Washington Wizards (2-13) will attempt to break an eight-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (7-7) on November 25, 2023 at Capital One Arena.

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

TV: Bally Sports

Wizards vs Hawks Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards have shot at a 48% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 49.5% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

Washington is 0-5 when it shoots higher than 49.5% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at fourth.

The Wizards put up 6.6 fewer points per game (116) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (122.6).

Washington has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 122.6 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards average 113.7 points per game at home, 3.9 fewer points than away (117.6). Defensively they allow 124.7 per game, 0.6 more than on the road (124.1).

This season the Wizards are averaging fewer assists at home (25.8 per game) than away (28.6).

Wizards Injuries