The Washington Wizards (2-6) are home in Southeast Division action versus the Atlanta Hawks (5-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the second contest between these clubs this year.

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MNMT, BSSE

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma posts 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Tyus Jones averages 13.7 points, 6.7 assists and 2.7 boards per contest.

Jordan Poole posts 18.7 points, 3 boards and 3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals and 1 block.

Deni Avdija puts up 10 points, 6.7 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Delon Wright puts up 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Hawks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Trae Young gets the Hawks 21.3 points, 2 rebounds and 10 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Dejounte Murray gets the Hawks 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Hawks are getting 14.5 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Jalen Johnson this season.

The Hawks are getting 10.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Clint Capela this season.

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is making 57.1% of his shots from the floor and 45% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.

Wizards vs. Hawks Stat Comparison

Wizards Hawks 119 Points Avg. 120.3 126.5 Points Allowed Avg. 117 48.6% Field Goal % 46.9% 36.3% Three Point % 35.4%

