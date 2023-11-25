Wizards vs. Hawks November 25 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 2:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Wizards (2-6) are home in Southeast Division action versus the Atlanta Hawks (5-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the second contest between these clubs this year.
Wizards vs. Hawks Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MNMT, BSSE
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma posts 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Tyus Jones averages 13.7 points, 6.7 assists and 2.7 boards per contest.
- Jordan Poole posts 18.7 points, 3 boards and 3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals and 1 block.
- Deni Avdija puts up 10 points, 6.7 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Delon Wright puts up 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
Hawks Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Trae Young gets the Hawks 21.3 points, 2 rebounds and 10 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Dejounte Murray gets the Hawks 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Hawks are getting 14.5 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Jalen Johnson this season.
- The Hawks are getting 10.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Clint Capela this season.
- De'Andre Hunter is averaging 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is making 57.1% of his shots from the floor and 45% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.
Wizards vs. Hawks Stat Comparison
|Wizards
|Hawks
|119
|Points Avg.
|120.3
|126.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117
|48.6%
|Field Goal %
|46.9%
|36.3%
|Three Point %
|35.4%
