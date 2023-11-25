William & Mary vs. UMBC November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The William & Mary Tribe (2-1) meet the UMBC Retrievers (0-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.
William & Mary vs. UMBC Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
William & Mary Top Players (2022-23)
- Anders Nelson: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ben Wight: 10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chris Mullins: 6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Noah Collier: 9.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Gabe Dorsey: 10.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
UMBC Top Players (2022-23)
- Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jacob Boonyasith: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tra'Von Fagan: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Colton Lawrence: 12.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Craig Beaudion: 8.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
William & Mary vs. UMBC Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|William & Mary Rank
|William & Mary AVG
|UMBC AVG
|UMBC Rank
|294th
|67.2
|Points Scored
|74.3
|115th
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|72.8
|261st
|288th
|29.8
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|204th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|125th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|8.0
|104th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|14.3
|88th
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|9.5
|15th
