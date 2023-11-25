The William & Mary Tribe (2-1) meet the UMBC Retrievers (0-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.

William & Mary vs. UMBC Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

William & Mary Top Players (2022-23)

Anders Nelson: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Ben Wight: 10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Chris Mullins: 6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Noah Collier: 9.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Gabe Dorsey: 10.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

UMBC Top Players (2022-23)

Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jacob Boonyasith: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Tra'Von Fagan: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Colton Lawrence: 12.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Craig Beaudion: 8.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

William & Mary vs. UMBC Stat Comparison (2022-23)

William & Mary Rank William & Mary AVG UMBC AVG UMBC Rank 294th 67.2 Points Scored 74.3 115th 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 72.8 261st 288th 29.8 Rebounds 31.3 210th 204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 125th 7.8 3pt Made 8.0 104th 249th 12.2 Assists 14.3 88th 113th 11.2 Turnovers 9.5 15th

