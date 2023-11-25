How to Watch William & Mary vs. UMBC on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The William & Mary Tribe (2-4) will be trying to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the UMBC Retrievers (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Kaplan Arena. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
William & Mary vs. UMBC Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
- TV: FloHoops
William & Mary Stats Insights
- This season, the Tribe have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 43.5% of shots the Retrievers' opponents have made.
- William & Mary is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.
- The Tribe are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Retrievers sit at 64th.
- The Tribe average just 2.2 fewer points per game (77) than the Retrievers give up (79.2).
- When William & Mary scores more than 79.2 points, it is 1-2.
William & Mary Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively William & Mary performed better at home last year, averaging 72.9 points per game, compared to 62.2 per game in road games.
- The Tribe allowed 65 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 10.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.7).
- When playing at home, William & Mary averaged two more three-pointers per game (8.6) than in away games (6.6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to in road games (33.9%).
William & Mary Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Omaha
|L 89-83
|Clune Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Air Force
|L 80-71
|Clune Arena
|11/19/2023
|Lindenwood
|L 71-60
|Clune Arena
|11/25/2023
|UMBC
|-
|Kaplan Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Norfolk State
|-
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|12/2/2023
|@ Richmond
|-
|Robins Center
