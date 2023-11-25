The William & Mary Tribe (2-4) will be trying to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the UMBC Retrievers (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Kaplan Arena. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

William & Mary vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia TV: FloHoops

William & Mary Stats Insights

This season, the Tribe have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 43.5% of shots the Retrievers' opponents have made.

William & Mary is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Tribe are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Retrievers sit at 64th.

The Tribe average just 2.2 fewer points per game (77) than the Retrievers give up (79.2).

When William & Mary scores more than 79.2 points, it is 1-2.

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively William & Mary performed better at home last year, averaging 72.9 points per game, compared to 62.2 per game in road games.

The Tribe allowed 65 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 10.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.7).

When playing at home, William & Mary averaged two more three-pointers per game (8.6) than in away games (6.6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to in road games (33.9%).

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule