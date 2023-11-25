The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-6) and the Virginia Cavaliers (3-8) meet with the Commonwealth Cup up for grabs on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Scott Stadium. The Hokies are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest. The contest has an over/under of 52.5 points.

Virginia Tech is putting up 376 yards per game on offense this season (74th in the FBS), and is surrendering 325.5 yards per game (27th) on the other side of the ball. Virginia is compiling 376.3 total yards per game on offense this season (73rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 401.7 total yards per game (97th-ranked).

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

Scott Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Virginia Tech vs Virginia Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Virginia Tech -2.5 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 -140 +115

Virginia Recent Performance

Offensively and defensively, the Cavaliers are playing poorly of late. In their past three games, they are accumulating 411 yards per game (-34-worst in college football) and giving up 458 (eighth-worst).

The Cavaliers are -26-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (23.7 per game) and -79-worst in points allowed (34.3).

Virginia is 43rd in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (274.7 per game), and -48-worst in passing yards allowed (243.3).

The Cavaliers are accumulating 136.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-18-worst in college football), and allowing 214.7 per game (-94-worst).

The Cavaliers have covered the spread twice and are 1-2 overall in their last three contests.

Virginia has gone over the total in each of its past three contests.

Week 13 ACC Betting Trends

Virginia Betting Records & Stats

Virginia is 8-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more nine times this year, and covered the spread in seven of those matchups.

The teams have hit the over in eight of Virginia's 11 games with a set total.

Virginia has won two of the nine games it has played as an underdog this season.

Virginia is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea leads Virginia with 1,715 yards on 125-of-200 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 237 rushing yards (21.5 ypg) on 63 carries.

The team's top rusher, Perris Jones, has carried the ball 76 times for 393 yards (35.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Kobe Pace has 179 receiving yards (16.3 yards per game) on 16 catches and three touchdowns while collecting 368 rushing yards on 117 carries with one touchdown.

Malik Washington's 1,311 receiving yards (119.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 96 receptions on 127 targets with nine touchdowns.

Malachi Fields has totaled 722 receiving yards (65.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 52 receptions.

Kameron Butler paces the team with three sacks, and also has four TFL and 20 tackles.

Jonas Sanker, Virginia's leading tackler, has 90 tackles and two TFL this year.

Kamren Robinson has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 50 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two passes defended to his name.

