The LSU Tigers (6-1) aim to extend a six-game winning stretch when visiting the Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. The contest airs on FloHoops.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
  • TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers score 39.4 more points per game (98.0) than the Cavaliers give up (58.6).
  • LSU is 6-1 when it scores more than 58.6 points.
  • Virginia's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 98.0 points.
  • The 75.6 points per game the Cavaliers put up are 13.5 more points than the Tigers give up (62.1).
  • Virginia has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 62.1 points.
  • LSU is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 75.6 points.
  • This year the Cavaliers are shooting 37.5% from the field, only 1% higher than Tigers give up.
  • The Tigers shoot 52.2% from the field, 19.3% higher than the Cavaliers concede.

Virginia Leaders

  • Kymora Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 37.1 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)
  • Camryn Taylor: 15.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 45.6 FG%
  • Jillian Brown: 9.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 33.3 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
  • Alexia Smith: 5.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.0 FG%
  • Olivia McGhee: 10.0 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 William & Mary W 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena
11/19/2023 Oklahoma L 82-67 John Paul Jones Arena
11/24/2023 Tulane W 81-59 John Gray Gymnasium
11/25/2023 LSU - John Gray Gymnasium
11/30/2023 Missouri - John Paul Jones Arena
12/3/2023 @ La Salle - Tom Gola Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.