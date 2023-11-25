The LSU Tigers (6-1) aim to extend a six-game winning stretch when visiting the Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. The contest airs on FloHoops.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Tigers score 39.4 more points per game (98.0) than the Cavaliers give up (58.6).

LSU is 6-1 when it scores more than 58.6 points.

Virginia's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 98.0 points.

The 75.6 points per game the Cavaliers put up are 13.5 more points than the Tigers give up (62.1).

Virginia has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 62.1 points.

LSU is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 75.6 points.

This year the Cavaliers are shooting 37.5% from the field, only 1% higher than Tigers give up.

The Tigers shoot 52.2% from the field, 19.3% higher than the Cavaliers concede.

Virginia Leaders

Kymora Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 37.1 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

11.8 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 37.1 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Camryn Taylor: 15.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 45.6 FG%

15.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 45.6 FG% Jillian Brown: 9.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 33.3 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

9.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 33.3 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Alexia Smith: 5.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.0 FG%

5.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.0 FG% Olivia McGhee: 10.0 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Schedule